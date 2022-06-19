Devin Depew

54, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, doing his favorite job with his Beacon friends. Survived by mom and stepdad Kathleen and Arnold Snover; dad Ronald Depew of Phoenix; brother Matthew Depew, nieces Maddie and Ava Depew of Phoenix; sister Lisa Redding (Jon) and niece Rebecca Redding of Atlanta. Devin graduated from Howenstine High School in 1989 and led a happy life at his Bellevue Group Home (TRF homes). He loved bowling, movies, concerts, video and arcade games, casinos and vacationing. Devin loved riding Sun Tran to work, getting a paycheck and becoming more independent. A hard worker, Devin brought smiles to all who met him. A celebration of Devin's life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Rincon Congregational UCC, 122 N. Craycroft Road. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home.