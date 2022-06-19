 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Devin Depew

  • Updated

54, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, doing his favorite job with his Beacon friends.  Survived by mom and stepdad Kathleen and Arnold Snover; dad Ronald Depew of Phoenix; brother Matthew Depew, nieces Maddie and Ava Depew of Phoenix; sister Lisa Redding (Jon) and niece Rebecca Redding of Atlanta.  Devin graduated from Howenstine High School in 1989 and led a happy life at his Bellevue Group Home (TRF homes).  He loved bowling, movies, concerts, video and arcade games, casinos and vacationing.  Devin loved riding Sun Tran to work, getting a paycheck and becoming more independent.  A hard worker, Devin brought smiles to all who met him.  A celebration of Devin's life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Rincon Congregational UCC, 122 N. Craycroft Road.  Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News