DEXTER, Barbara
On July 29, 2018, Barbara Dexter passed away while at home and under her physician's care. Barbara, best known by friends as "Bobbe" had been ill for many months, although she continued to talk to her friends and extended family about the many things that interested her. Bobbe was a registered nurse all her life, having graduated nursing school in Rochester, New York. She met her husband of over 50 years at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. They married and moved to Dallas, Texas for her husband's work. Their daughter was born in Dallas in August of 1957 and her son, in Tucson, in 1962. Her husband, Richard, accepted a position at the Tucson Clinic shortly thereafter and they raised their daughter, Diana and son, Eric, in Tucson. Bobbe remained in Tucson after the deaths of her son and husband and is survived by her daughter. Bobbe volunteered as a nurse at St. Elizabeth of Hungary clinic in Tucson as well as at the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. She was extremely active as a parishioner and vestry person at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. Services will be held at St. Philip's in the Hills parish on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 2:30 in the afternoon. Please make any donations to St. Elizabeth of Hungary clinic. No flowers, please.