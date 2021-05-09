Diana Armour

91, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 in Tucson, AZ, and was surrounded by her children David, Kenny, Diana Lynn and Patrice. She was born May 17, 1929 in Leavenworth, KS to William and Lillie McIntosh and was a citizen of the Muskogee Creek Nation. Her family moved to Tucson in 1945 where she graduated from Tucson High School in 1947. Shortly after, she married her high school sweetheart, pitcher Eddie Jacome which began her love of sports, especially baseball. After high school she worked in the jewelry business and secretarial work for several years. Then, after many nights of study she entered the world of finance and became the first woman stockbroker in Tucson. She worked in financial investments until her retirement. Growing up we spent many weekends playing in Sabino Canyon or on Mt Lemmon. She taught us to love and respect the great outdoors and so much more. After we all graduated from high school, she remarried and started her own adventures. She lived in both Florida and Arizona for more than 40 years enjoying deep sea fishing, looking for the prettiest shells she could find, or just sitting on the beach. On a Sunday afternoon you might find her in Wellington, Florida sitting in the stands watching a polo match. Also living in Sonoita, Arizona she enjoyed ranch life, wide open spaces and the beauty of the Arizona sunsets. Mom returned to Tucson in 2010 to enjoy her final years. She was an avid reader of all types of books, magazines and newspapers. She always knew what was going on in the world, sometimes with a little help from David Muir (her favorite news anchor). She enjoyed a variety of music, but her favorite group was The Eagles. She supported the arts and attended many performances. She believed in giving back to the community and donated to many organizations both locally and nationally. She loved and followed all sports throughout the year. If someone came to her house to give an estimate for home projects and they liked baseball, most likely they would be the one hired! She made every family gathering and all holidays special. Holiday decorations were very important. She was a great cook and enjoyed doing all of the preparations for our family dinners. This always included setting a beautiful table with our name tags showing where we were to be seated. She loved all of it. She was loyal to her family and her friends. People were drawn to her for her personality, witty sense of humor, great laugh and beautiful smile. Our mother was the backbone of this family, our rock and our leader. She was always supportive, protective, generous and just a beautiful gracious woman. We know we can't live forever, but we sure wish we could have another moment with our Mom. Mom, we love you. You are in our hearts forever. She is survived by her children, David (Joy) Jacome of Green Valley, AZ, Kenny (Sherry) Jacome of Tucson, Diana Lynn Jacome of Tucson, Patrice King of Jupiter, Florida and sister, Billie Jane McIntosh of Flagstaff, AZ. She also had eight grandchildren that she loved and adored. They are Tavis Jacome, Brandon Jacome, Cameron Jacome, Kenny Jacome Jr., Jason Jacome, Kristofer Schliedermann, Stephen King Jr. and Diana King. Also, she had 14 precious great- grandchildren, and many loving extended family and friends. We thank Amedysis Hospice and our two caregivers Treva and Cindy for giving Mom the best possible care. Donations should go the organization of your choice in her name. The gospel rescue mission was one of Mom's favorites. Because of the pandemic, the celebration of life will be delayed. An announcement will follow in a few months. To the best Mom ever.....HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.