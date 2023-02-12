Diana Grace Jones, 54, passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2023, surrounded by loving family & friends. Diana grew up in Tucson AZ where she made her home. In 1992 she married her love, Erik Jones. Diana was so proud of her husband and their two sons, Zane (28) and Cade (23). She was always active and involved with her family and her career as a nurse and was a mentor and inspiration. Diana was born in Lemon Grove, CA in 1968; a year later her family moved to Tucson, AZ. She graduated from Catalina HS in 1986, attended the University of Arizona and became a Firefighter EMT. Diana had a great passion for Wildland firefighting and was on the Yellowstone fire of 1988. She then worked as a Flight Coordinator for Air Care (emergency Helicopter transport) at University Medical Center (UMC) and received a scholarship for Nursing school at Pima College, graduating in 1993. In her nursing career, she first worked at UMC and the Heart Hospital. She found her true calling at Tucson Medical Center in the fast-paced environment of the Cath Lab. Diana touched the lives of countless people who were in pain, afraid and overwhelmed. Her amazing smile, her calm and caring aura and her clear explanations were invaluable to her patients, friends and family. Diana's home was her happy place. She had countless horses that she loved to ride with friends and family. Along with her horses, Diana spent hours loving and caring for her garden, dogs, chickens and cows, with the love & support of her husband and sons. She loved cooking her nana's recipes on her grandma's vintage stove and sharing laughs with her mom & sister on their sewing days, where she made several of the beautiful quilts that adorn her home. She delighted in the birth of her granddaughter, Ellianna. Diana had a spectacular spirit for life. She enjoyed her many journeys with family and friends to Western Canada, Hawaii, the Baja Peninsula, Australia and all the Western states, including many National Parks. Diana took great care of herself and had a strong commitment to fitness. She enjoyed group classes and Boot Camps. When cancer prevented those activities, she swam every day. Diana was comfortable with herself and accepting of others. Her irreverent and often outspoken way was amazing. Her beautiful soul shone on so many and she will be missed deeply. Diana is survived by husband Erik, sons Zane (Andrea & granddaughter Ellianna) and Cade, parents Evelyn (Wally) and Richard (Mable), mother-in-law Soile, siblings Catherine (Paul), Herschel (Sharon), Bridger (Beth) and extended family. She is preceded by her brother Airan and father-in-law Bob. Diana's family & friends will Celebrate her Life on her upcoming birthday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Quilt for a Cause, a Tucson-based charity.