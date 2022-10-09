Diana Pettit

Diana Smith Pettit was born February 15, 1943, in Malden, MA, to Beverly and Stewart Smith. She moved with her family to Tucson, AZ when she was 5 years old, on the front edge of Tucson's growth. Every school she attended had just been built and had that "new school smell". She was part of the first full graduating class of Catalina High School in 1960, where she was proudly a straight-A student AND head cheerleader. She attended the University of Arizona as a member of Alpha Phi sorority, earning a degree in English - but if you asked her, she would tell you she majored in ‘boys, beer, and bridge'. Diana married her first husband, Erik O'Dowd, in 1966, and together they held parties (both political and just for fun), travelled, and raised their daughter Erika. Diana was active in the Junior League of Tucson, serving as Vice President, before she turned her attention to her career as an interior designer with Cholla Business Interiors, and then the architectural firm Anderson DeBartolo Pan, eventually moving to Goodman's Interior Structures. She made many close and lifelong friends at these firms, and her work took her across the country and around the world. After her divorce from Erik, Diana met then-Sgt. Mark Pettit at a political fundraiser for Sheriff Clarence Dupnik. Diana and Mark fell in love (she said ‘he made me laugh and I just never stopped'), and they married in 1981. The two of them enjoyed their life together to the fullest, filling their time with travel, camping, skiing, road rallies, diving (both scuba and sky), and keeping each other entertained even if they were grilling salmon in the back yard, ordering wings from Bianchi's, dining out at Feast, or just grocery shopping. She applied her keen design eye to the historic house she and Mark owned, and their home together was truly their castle. Diana loved the UofA Wildcats men's basketball team and followed them devotedly. She loved making Ukrainian eggs (pysanky) with her "egg ladies" Carolyn, Dodie and Jennifer. She was clever and funny, creative and meticulous. Diana died at home on September 9, 2022, and is predeceased by her husband, Mark; her father Stewart Smith; her mother Beverly McClung; her stepfather John McClung; her stepbrother, Monty McClung; her sister, Wendy Smith Stover, and brother-in-law Phil Stover. She is survived by her daughter, Erika O'Dowd (Josh Pope), stepchildren Karen Rodriguez (Vic), Lee Pettit (Lisa), and Paul Pettit (Colleen); grandchildren Riley, Sabrina, Tulla, and Bailey; and many more family members and friends. A celebration of Diana's life will be held at a future date.