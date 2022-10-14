On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Diane Beltz, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 85. Diane was born on August 24, 1937, in Chicago, IL to Alfred and Irene Hansen. Her family moved to Albuquerque, NM in in the early 1940s. As a child, ballet and horses were her loves/passions. Diane graduated from Highland High School in Albuquerque in 1955 and attended the University of New Mexico, majoring in Fine Arts. Diane (mother of five children) met Ted Beltz (father of four children) in 1972. Three months later, at the age of 35, they married and merged their two families while living in Bosque Farms, NM. Ted retired from Kirtland Air Force Base in summer of 1976 and the family moved to northern New Mexico. Ted worked as a hunting guide for the UU Bar Ranch while Diane and the kids ran the ranch house, kept the hunting/fishing cabins clean, tended to the animals, and cooked for many hunters from across the globe who came and went. It was a family business if there ever was one! Ted and Di worked for, or owned, several businesses after leaving the UU Bar. After the last of the kids left home, Ted and Di settled in Rio Rancho, NM in 1988 where they created a network of devoted friends. Upon their eventual retirement in 2008, Ted and Di moved to Tucson, AZ where they spent years enjoying the hiking trails, beautiful sunsets, and ideal weather. She was an extremely talented cook, keeping her church congregation, neighbors, friends, and family well fed. She was an avid reader and loved needlepoint, crafts of all kinds, and gardening, spending many years cultivating her yards and gardens. She never met a stranger and was known for her lively and compassionate spirit. Throughout the years Diane and Ted were constantly asked "which ones are your kids?". The answer that they each would give is "they are all our kids". This sense of family was instilled in everyone and is something that has trickled down through generations creating a family bond that is very special to all. At the end of September 2022, the family came together in Tucson, AZ for a planned family reunion and 50th Anniversary Celebration for Ted and Diane. Diane's passing occurred while they were all together. The timing may seem uncanny, but not to those who knew Diane. It was just the way she would have wanted it. Lovingly surrounded by all nine of her children and their spouses, as well as some grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her mother and father, her younger sister Judy Tanny, brother-in-law John Tanny and niece Jennifer Tanny. Diane's faith and family were her compass. Diane's spirit is carried on by her husband of 50 years, Ted Beltz, her nine children and their spouses: Michael Powell from Heber, AZ (spouse Sandy), Andrea French from Moab, UT (spouse Randy), Laura Walker from Amarillo, TX (spouse Cecil), Lisa Wilcox from Albuquerque, NM (spouse Frank), Valerie Thomson from Las Vegas, NV, Joey Beltz from Corpus Christi, TX, Mark Beltz from Payson, AZ (and his love Debi Henry), Chris Beltz from Calhan, CO (spouse Melissa) and Bill Beltz from Chandler, AZ (partner Christina Diaz), 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, two brothers: Robert Hansen (partner Artemis Chakerian) from Albuquerque, NM and Richard Hansen (spouse Janice Ziegler) from Eugene, OR, nieces, nephews and an extended family of friends from every walk of life. The family wishes to thank the devoted Hospice caregivers from Catalina Hospice as well as the many family members who lovingly cared for Diane, allowing her to pass peacefully while in the comfort of her home. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Jude's Children Research Hospital.