 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diane Fordney

  • Updated

Dr. Diane Sharon Fordney, an alumna of Tucson High and the University of Arizona, graduated from UCLA Medical School in 1964 at a time when very few women were doctors.  She was a Professor of OB/GYN at the University of Arizona Medical School, where she fought tirelessly for the reproductive rights of women and girls.  Diane was also an avid athlete, playing softball and volleyball for most of her life. She was known for her compassion, generosity, and brilliance and was beloved by all who knew her. Diane is survived by her husband Doug, daughter Rachel, grandson Alex, brother Don, and countless friends and family members whom she loved fiercely. In honor of Diane, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood or the Alzheimer's Association.  

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News