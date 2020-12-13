Diane Heimann

HEIMANN, Diane (Pflugfelder)
88 years old, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 in Tucson after battling several illnesses. Diane was born in 1932 and grew up in Brooklyn. She graduated from Franklin K Lane High School in 1949, where she was a champion Synchronised swimmer and Senior Life Saving swimmer. She remained athletic her entire life, swimming, skiing, playing tennis, and hiking. She attended Longwood University in Farmville, VA and the Barbizon School of Fashion in NYC. She worked as a model and at Best & Co. on Fifth Avenue. She married Harry Heimann in 1952 in Great Neck, NY and they lived in Germany while he served in the Army's 1st Corps of Engineers. His work with CPC International and H.B. Fuller took them to New Jersey, Montreal, Canada, Michigan and Minnesota. In 1994 they retired to Tucson, where Diane was active with the Tucson Youth Music Center, the Tucson Symphony Women's Association, the Lutheran Church of the Foothills, the Welcome Wagon, the Assistance League of Tucson and the Southern Arizona Hiking Club. One of her favorite memories was a trip to bring hospital supplies to needy people in the high mountains of Peru, with Southwest Medical Aid. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry and parents, Charles and Dolores. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Charles); son, Gary; grandchildren, Alessandra and Carlo; sister, Carole and brother, Ron. Gifts in remembrance may be directed in her name to the Tucson Youth Music Center or the Lutheran Church of the Foothills. A celebration of her life is planned for Spring, 2021.
