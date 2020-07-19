Diane Hirsch

HIRSCH, Diane Ellen Feldman
86, originally from New York City. She lived in Tucson since 1982. Survived by her husband, Edwin Hirsch, son, Gary Hirsch and daughter, Andrea Hirsch. She worked at La Paloma Resort. She often dined at the Double Tree and The Hilton with her husband. She was known as the Woman of Valor. Memorial service to be announced at a future date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
