Diane Pautler

Diane Jeffries Pautler was born October 22, 1942, in Chicago, IL. to Elsie J. and Richard D. Jeffries. She passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, in the company of her loving family. Diane attended Catalina High School and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1964. She married William L. "Bill" Pautler on June 19, 1965, and worked as a first-grade teacher during the early years of their marriage then later as a homemaker. Diane excelled at cooking, dancing and sewing. She also enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Her favorite place to relax was her vacation home in Pinetop, AZ. She was a lovingly devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her memory will fondly remain in our hearts forever. Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Bill, both her parents and her brother, Richard B. Jeffries. She is survived by her loving children, William Jeffries "Jeff" Pautler, John Pautler (Barb), Brooke Dalzell (Dave); as well as, grandchildren, Kennady, Delaney and Grant; her sister, Barbara Jeffries and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.