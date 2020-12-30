Diane Sayre

SAYRE, Diane E.
On Thursday, December 24, 2020, Diane E. Sayre, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt passed away at the age of 64. Diane was born on August 15, 1956, in Glendale, AZ (Luke Air Force Base) to Theophilus and Dolores (Stiffler) Putt. On May 30, 1982, she married Steven M. Sayre in Tucson, AZ. They raised two children together, Zachary and Carolyn.
As a child and teenager, Diane lived in a few different parts of the U.S. Because her father was in the U.S. Air Force, the family moved around, including Pineville, LA, Hollidaysburg, PA, Anchorage, AK, and Cape Cod, MA. She attended high school in Cape Cod where she was a majorette (baton twirler) and developed a special love of the ocean and beach.
Frequent family relocation helped Diane to gain an appreciation of different cultures and a love of the diversity of nature and art. After some time in Milwaukee, WI, she moved to Tucson, AZ with her young son (Zachary) to be with her mother, father, and brothers. Diane studied Plant Pathology and Radio/Television at the University of Arizona in Tucson. She and Steve had a daughter (Carolyn) in 1983, and moved the family of four into their current home in 1989. Diane was a proactive volunteer, donating her many creative talents and countless hours to her favorite local organizations. She was especially active in the Cub Scouts and the Sahuaro Girl Scout Council, serving as a troop leader, often for multiple troops at a time. She was also a volunteer naturalist at Sabino Canyon Recreation Center. She loved sharing her knowledge of plants and wildlife on family hikes in the Tucson desert. In the early 2000's, she found her true calling as a foster for puppies, working with a local animal rescue organization and also coordinating foster families. She found several outlets for her artistic creations including building entire sets for her daughter's school grad night celebrations, working with clay in her home studio, and repurposing natural materials into beautiful works of art.
Diane was exceptionally kind, loved fiercely, and in turn, was loved fiercely. She possessed a seemingly endless source of love, and she spread it to anyone near her in the form of great hugs, a sympathetic ear, or a shoulder to cry on. Diane was quick to jump at any chance to help a friend or family member in need regardless of time or place. She was the one you could rely on to help you solve a problem or know how to do a difficult task. She had an infectious laugh and always had a joke ready to make you laugh. She knew how to have fun, and how to appreciate the beauty in the world around her by taking the time to literally "smell the roses". She was a justice-seeker with a strong moral compass and did not hesitate to express her views to whomever would listen. She "did not suffer fools gladly". Diane was a history aficionado and had the enviable mind that could hold onto facts. She loved to travel and made sure that a cemetery visit was on every itinerary. She loved music and loved to sing, harmonizing especially with her husband and friends. She was a big supporter of live music and, even with her health challenges, never passed up a chance to attend her husband's gigs to dance with her girlfriends, and concerts performed by favorite musicians. She had a special connection with animals, and she gave extra care to those in need. Diane loved any gathering of friends or family that celebrated life, whether it be a birthday party or holiday meal. As a young mother, she organized family picnics and Easter Egg hunts that are fondly remembered even today. She was joyful, luminous, strong, loving, and generous. She will be greatly missed by her family and countless friends (both human and non-human).
Diane was preceded in death by her father and mother and father-in-law and mother-in-law, (Julian and Dorothy Sayre). She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Zachary (Bonnie) and Carolyn (Pauline); her three brothers, Thomas (Valorie), David (Jill) and Robert; granddaughters, Lily and Stella; as well as multiple nieces and nephews and a grandniece and three grandnephews.
A Funeral Service will be held when it is safe to take place in Tucson sometime after the current pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in honor of Diane Sayre to Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) or the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation.