Diane Tweedy

TWEEDY, Diane

A career elementary school art educator and avid gardener, passed away on January 2, 2021 at the age of 87.

Diane is survived by her children, Bob (Katie) and Ann; three grandchildren, Maggie, Susie and Ben and by her brother, Ed Krejci of South Carolina. She is predeceased by her former husband, John H. Tweedy and her brother, Bill Krejci.

Diane was born on June 4, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edwin and Stella Krecji. She grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm where she developed a love for music, art, and a work ethic that took her to a 30-year career as an art teacher in the Tucson Unified School District, most of which was spent at Peter Howell Elementary School.

Following her teaching retirement, Diane's artistic ways spilled over into gardening, specifically irises, roses, and butterfly plants. She could be seen nurturing her iris garden that boasted over 60 blooming flowers each year for all to enjoy. She was a member of the Tucson Area Iris Society (TAIS) and, in 2014, earned the title of Pima County Master Gardener.