It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Dianne Grabigel. Born in Regina Saskatchewan, Dianne grew up in British Columbia. She later made the journey to California at the young age of 20. She achieved her dream of becoming an American citizen in 1964. Dee, as she was affectionately known was an avid golfer. Dianne and husband, Gene who predeceased her, left California to retire in Tucson. She continued with her golf hobby in retirement where she met many new and close friends. An energetic Dianne worked part-time at the Rolling Hills Golf Club where she was a member. She continued working and golfing there until an unfortunate medical issue in 2019. Dianne is survived by her cousin, JoAnne Shuster (Dave); nephew, Tom (MarieAnne); their children and grandchildren whom she adored. A celebration of life will be held at the Rolling Hills Golf Club on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona in memory of Dianne. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.