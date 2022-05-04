Ellingsworth, Diantha J.

Diantha Ellingsworth, 79, daughter of Clay and Dorothy Spear, passed away April 27, 2022.

Survived by sister Ann, brother Jack, and many

nieces and nephews.

Interment to be at Veteran's Cemetery, Marana, AZ,

where she will rejoin her beloved husband Byron.

Byron and Diantha were in the same graduation class at Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri in 1959.

Byron joined the Army, and Diantha became a

Trust Officer in the banking industry.

They met again at their 25th high school reunion,

got engaged, and were married for 36 years.

Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral home.

