DIERKING, Betty Alice December 1, 1933 - July 27, 2018
Betty Dierking, 84, passed away at home in Crawford, Texas, surrounded by her family. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at WILKIRSON-HATCH-BAILEY CHAPEL, 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710, with Father Tom Rardin officiating. Burial will be 2:00 p.m., at New Wehdem Cemetery, Brenham, Texas, and reception to follow at Saint James Lutheran Church, 10362 New Wehdem Road, Brenham, Texas 77833. Betty was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 1, 1933. Betty spent many years in Tucson, Arizona, and moved back to Texas in 1998 when she married the love of her life, Clarence Dierking. She became active in the local community of Crawford, serving as President of the Waco Flower Club and volunteered for the HOA of the 317 River Oaks Addition. She was a real estate broker for the majority of her life. Her life revolved around her family and Baylor Athletics. Along with football, she was a fervent supporter of Baylor Women's Basketball Program and Coach Mulkey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Goodwin and Gladys Lyles; her sister, Joann Elkins; brother, Bill Goodwin; and her grandson, Alejandro Rivero. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Clarence "Dirk" Dierking; children, Bill Crowley and wife, Diane, Pamela Reneau and husband, Kevin and Leasa Klastow; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Bill Crowley, Jr., Aaron Crowley, Jackson Reneau, Kevin Reneau and Jeff Still. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice, the Baylor Women's Basketball Program, 1500 South University Parks Dr., Waco Texas 76706 or Bluebonnet Health Services-Hospice, 2020 N. Valley Mills, Waco Texas 76710. Arrangements by WILKIRSON-HATCH-BAILEY CHAPEL.