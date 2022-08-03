Dinah Taub

Born February 27, 1931 in Chicago, Ill. to Sol and Esther Geller. She died peacefully surrounded by her family in Tucson on July 31, 2022 after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Dinah is survived by her children, Holly Orman (Rodger) Brenda Kazen (Kathleen Iveson) and Brian Taub (Becky Ripley.) She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Marvin and her grandson, Zachary Orman. Dinah's life was one of service. As a teen she was a girl scout leader and continued her volunteer work throughout the years with Hadassah, her synagogue, the auxiliary of the Arizona Optometric Association and after retirement, she was a court appointed special advocate for children in the DCS system. Although she trained as a dental hygienist, Dinah spent the bulk of her working life side by side with Marvin in his optometric practice. After they retired, Dinah and Marv travelled extensively and spent time with their grandchildren. Dinah lived at Villa Hermosa the last four years and enjoyed time with a tight circle of friends. Hers was a life well lived. She is deeply loved. Our family is so thankful for the wonderful care she received from TMC hospice. If only our healthcare was as good as our deathcare. Funeral services are at Evergreen Cemetery in the Ner Tamid section on Wednesday, August 3 at 11:00 AM.