Dione Tarpley

was born February 6, 1939 in Toledo, OH. She transitioned from this life to glory on April 13, 2021. Dione and her husband, Arnold moved to Tucson in 1959 where she worked for Tucson Unified School District retiring after 32 years. She loved her church, Greater Mt Olive COGIC, where she served in various capacities since 1984. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Arnold; children, Dawn (Clarence) Shepperd, Arnold Jr., Amy Chaney, Michael and Keith (Monica); a host of grand and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, South Lawn.