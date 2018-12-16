DIVITO, William Lee
Passed away suddenly at his home on December 3, 2018 at the age of 67. He was doing what he loved, working out. Bill is survived by his wife, soul mate, and partner of 45 years, Mary Jo (MJ) Sheldon-DiVito; cockatoo, Granville; sister, Janice Baldwin (Allan) of Oak Park, IL; brother, Daniel DiVito of Hagerstown, MD, and was the adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family was very important to Bill, and he was a mentor and friend to many. Born and raised in Oak Park, IL, he was the son of the late Jan and Evelyn DiVito. Bill grew up surrounded by a large Italian family. He was a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School where he was the captain and most valuable player of the varsity basketball team. He attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL and the University of Arizona where he fell in love with Tucson and the Southwest desert. Bill was a First Vice President at CBRE where he had a successful career in commercial real estate that spanned more than three decades. Bill was highly respected and admired by his peers, clients, and partners. He was very intelligent, witty, with a wicked sense of humor, and street smarts from growing up in Chicago. He was a creative, resourceful, and charismatic leader who loved doing deals. Bill loved running, hiking, basketball, playing his sax, and was an avid sports fan. He had season tickets for Arizona Basketball for decades and was a lifelong loyal Cubs fan. He and MJ were world adventure travelers, scuba divers and loved boating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill's honor to the Steven M. Gootter Foundation working to defeat sudden cardiac death. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Phillips in the Hills, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Please bring your favorite story to share. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.