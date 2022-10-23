(C.B.) Doc Lane passed away peacefully on Oct 2, 2022, after a long illness. Born on April 23, 1937, in Roswell, NM, he grew up on cattle ranches in NM and SE AZ. A graduate of Tucson High & The U of A, he ranched at the family's O/O, north of Wilcox, AZ, the Dry Lot Cattle Co. feedlot near Sasabe, AZ, and the Lane Ranch in Limon, CO. After managing a ranch in Cheyenne, WY, he came back to AZ to work for the Arizona Cattle Growers Assoc (ACGA) where he stayed for 21 years, until his retirement. Never one to sit idle, he started making saddle racks, boot jacks, coat stands and chairs in his enormous metal barn in Cave Creek. Doc is survived by his wife, Patti Lane, sons Todd (Stacey), Tim (Diane), Sam, and daughter Justine (Ryan), grandkids Blair, Riley, Alex, Lukas and Millie, and great-grandsons Nico and Robin. He was even-tempered, quick to smile, and you really had to work to make him mad (which his children often managed to do). He made it to most of our sporting events as kids and helped coach many of our baseball & football little league teams. More importantly, he lived by example, a man of his word who imparted the importance of personal responsibility and integrity, and that all work has value. We will be celebrating and remembering his life in Cave Creek at Frontier Town, 4-7pm on Thurs, Oct 27 & in Tucson at Hilton East, 4-8pm on Sat, Oct 29. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Arizona Cattle Industry Research and Education Foundation, a qualified nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization at- ACIF, PO Box 2619, Mesa, AZ 85214.