Dolores Deslauriers

Ann left this world on January 11, 2022 at age 80. She was born in Charleston, WV on March 2, 1941, to Rex and Nell Westfall. After World War II, they moved to Spencer, WV, where they lived until 1959. After Dolores graduated from Spencer High School, they moved to Tucson, AZ. Ann was employed by Tucson Police Department for 18 years and retired from the Gang Unit. She loved reading, sewing, writing and, especially, Elvis. Ann was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by the love of her life, Dennis; her children, Cristina (John) and Matthew (Hope); granddaughter, Destinie and brother, Duane (Kathleen) and special friends, Dotty Lou Hersman and John and Linna Koehne. There will be no services.