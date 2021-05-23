 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolores Gomez

Dolores Gomez

  • Updated

GOMEZ, Dolores "Chicky" Bonillas

Went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 30, 2021. Survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert "Bobby" Gomez. She was a beautiful, giving woman and will be missed by all. Chicky was loved by all who knew her especially her family. Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Santa Cruz Church, Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial following at Holy Hope Cemetery 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News