Dolores Gomez

Went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 30, 2021. Survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert "Bobby" Gomez. She was a beautiful, giving woman and will be missed by all. Chicky was loved by all who knew her especially her family. Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Santa Cruz Church, Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial following at Holy Hope Cemetery 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.