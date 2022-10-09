Dolores Mele

Dolores Ann Mele, aged 101, passed away on September 28, 2022, in Plano, Texas. She was born on April 23, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois to John and Ada Joyce. Dolores was raised in Oak Park, Illinois. She graduated from Siena High School in 1939 and attended DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois. She married Charles Mele in 1946 and they had three sons. They moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1959. She was an administrative assistant at the University of Arizona Medical Center for more than 15 years. In 1996, after her husband passed away, Dolores moved to Plano, Texas. In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, traveling, community service, reading, playing solitaire and visiting with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and her son, Chuck. She is survived by her sons, Rick (Jenean) and Don (Kathi); six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Dolores enjoyed volunteering at the Plano Senior Recreation Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sam Johnson Recreation Center, 401 W. 16th Street, Plano, Texas, 75075, in care of Raney Krev.