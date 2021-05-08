Dolores Messmer

78, born May 1, 1942. Passed away April 29, 2021. Survived by daughters, Michelle Bump, Lorraine Messmer; sons, James Messmer and Edward Messmer. Also survived by three grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd.