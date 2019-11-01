NELSON, Dolores Berdine
91, years young of Tucson, Arizona became our angel on October 30, 2019. She was preceded by her husband, Russell Alan Nelson; her grandsons, Jamie and Geno and her great-granddaughter, Rian, along with her sisters and her mother. She is survived by her children, Jim (Arlene), Felecia (Pat), Mylene, Viveca (Matt) and Darius (Kristi); her grandchildren, Lisa, Bonnie, Breena, Branden, Brittany, Heather, Joshua, Laura and Megan and her 11 great-grandchildren. She is LOVED and MISSED by all! Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Grove, Tucson. Final resting place will be at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Elks Lodge #2663 Major Projects, Tucson AZ 85705. ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS.