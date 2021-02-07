Dolores Shaw

SHAW, Dolores Jean
83, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully February 3, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. Jean was born June 5, 1937 in Cambridge, Maryland, the daughter of Darcy and Lucille (Bounds) Parella. She married Kenneth Eugene Shaw of Decatur, Illinois. Jean earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Peninsula School of Nursing in Cambridge, Maryland. She worked as a nursing supervisor for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, AZ and had the opportunity to be a nurse on movie and TV sets. Jean and her husband were passionate breeders of Red Doberman Pinschers via their Sun Country Kennels and had the honor of raising a Prolific World Grand Champion, "Alisaton Citation W A C". But, most important to Jean were her family, friends, and dogs with whom she treasured spending time. She was a member of the American Kennel Club, St. Joseph's Retired Staff and the Southwest Women's Charitable Club. Jean is survived by her cousin, Jerri Lynn Bounds; and her son, Jonathan P. Bounds of Salisbury, Maryland; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Bruce Campbell of Decatur; and nieces, Christina Campbell and Lisa Campbell Hein and their children, who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Eugene Shaw; and a brother, Darcy Parella. Memorials in Jean's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, 3373 N Woodford St, Decatur, IL 62526. Arrangements by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes.