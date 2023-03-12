61, passed on January 23, 2023. He was born on December 24, 1961, in Austin, Texas, and raised in Tucson. He retired from the construction industry in sales. Danny was a member of the Minnesota Vikings Fan Club of Austin and was also a member of the Christian Life Austin Church. Danny was a wonderful grandfather, funny and loving. He was supportive and caring to anyone who came in contact with him. Danny is survived by 2 daughters, Daniella and Maritza; 2 sisters, Ana and Connie; 3 brothers, Patrick, William and Joe; 1 half-sister, Donna; 2 grandchildren, Benjamin and Alexandria; and also, his ex-wife, Carol. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Sunrise Chapel, located at 8421 East Wrightstown Road in Tucson. Rev. Ethan McCardell will be officiating. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.