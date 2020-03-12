ALLAN, Don
86, of Scottsdale, AZ (formally of Tucson, AZ for 50+ years), passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 with his family by his side. Don was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 26, 1933 to Wilfred and Dorothy, eldest brother to Richard and is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Steve (Takako); daughter, Debra; daughter, Kari (Josh); daughter, Kristi (Brendan), and six grandchildren, Jason, Brian, Tatum, Tyler, Lochlann, and Baylor and numerous nephews and nieces.After graduating from Clarkson University in upstate New York and serving in the Army, he began a successful career in real estate, including becoming the owner of Golden Pin Lanes and Century 21 DM Realty along the way, owning each for over four decades.Don had a heart of gold and was happiest spending time with his wife of 40 years and the family they built together. He was a kind and generous man who was truly loved by all. Don cherished every minute of family time and was just one of the "kids" with his grandchildren. His joyful and playful spirit shined brightly especially when sneaking into movie theaters with his beloved brother-in-law, Jim. Don will be remembered for his never-ending desire to make a deal, his infectious big smile, hilarious, yet often ill-timed sense of humor, his love of all desserts including his daily coca-mocha-jocha habit (a Starbucks frappuccino), his loyalty toward a certain political party, and his unique yet comfortable dress attire, regardless of the occasion. His family deeply misses him, and will always love him…." all the way up to the Jesus cross and back."A Memorial Service will be held at MESSINGER PINNACLE PEAK MORTUARY on Monday, March 16, 2020. The viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service starting at noon.