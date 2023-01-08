Don Anderson of Tucson, AZ (formerly of Butler, NJ) passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He was 92 years old. He is survived by his son, Jeff Anderson, son-in-law, Jeff Soukup, and his two grandchildren, Jenny and Kaden Anderson-Soukup all of San Francisco, CA. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Anderson (nee Christener). Don was a Korean War Navy Veteran, who served on three aircraft carriers during his service: Bairoko, Coral Sea, and Franklin D. Roosevelt. His love of military history led him to spend much of his retirement volunteering as a docent at the Pima County Air Museum. A lover of antique cars, he was a charter member of the New Jersey Lakeland Region of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. He was also an active member of the Oro Valley United Church of Christ and a long-time booster of its music program. A memorial service is being planned for February 2023.