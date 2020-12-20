DAVIS, Don
103, formerly of 6426 Santa Aurelia in Tucson, passed away in TMC on December 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Don was born on October 9, 1917 in Hollywood, CA, and appeared in several movies as a child actor for Max Sennet Comedies under the stage name of Little John Henry. Mr. Davis earned a B.S. degree from the University of Oregon in 1940 and subsequent degrees from the University of South Africa and the University of Arizona. Upon his graduation from Oregon he began a 28-year career in the US Army, achieving the rank of colonel. Don served as an infantry officer in Europe during WW II where he received a Purple Heart, and Korea. Later assignments included atomic weapons research in Nevada, a teaching post at the US Military Academy at West Point, military attaché posts in Japan and South Africa and attachment to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. Mr. Davis is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Person of Denver, CO; a grandson, Brian Davis of Tiburon, CA; a granddaughter, Heather Faimon of Hastings, NE; a nephew, William Griffin of Tucson; a niece, Elizabeth Fallon of Lafayette, NY and six great-grandchildren. Don was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Shirley (Griffin) Davis and three sons, Kirk, Bruce and Douglas, all of Tucson. A Memorial Service will be held in January at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Marana, AZ. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
