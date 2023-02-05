Don Haywood Pace, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023. Don was born to parents Robert and Ruth Pace on August 31, 1936, and grew up on a farm near Pleasantville, Tennessee. Don received his Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and law degree from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, where he became partner at Baker Hostetler and represented clients such as the American Baseball League, the NFL, and the Cleveland Plain Dealer, in venues including the U.S. Supreme Court. He later became President and CEO of American Insurance Group, which was later renamed Pace American Group and relocated to Tucson, Arizona. Don retired to Walton County, Florida, where he was active in church and volunteer organizations. He enjoyed walking along the Gulf at sunset, and sharing stories of his work and travels. He was always ready to elevate others with his warm smile and a high-five. A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm on Feb 19th at Point Washington United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Don is predeceased by his sister Roberta and his first wife Nyla, and survived by his brother Robert (Margie), son Bryan (Erin), grandson Aiden, several loving nieces and nephews, his ex-wife Bonne, and her children. Don will be dearly missed.