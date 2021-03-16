Don Redondo

In Patagonia we sat under the Oaks and picked acorns. There was a little stream where watercress grew. You picked the watercress and ate it wrapped in a tortilla. I guess that was a Mexican watercress sandwich. Remember when we would take bean burros and go to Marana when there was nothing there but fields and farmhouses? We would slide down the slippery sides of the irrigation canals and dunk ourselves in the ice-cold water. I have these few things you left behind. A brush with a few wisps of your hair. A rusty razor with whiskers still clinging. And the $1 bottle of "Hair Food." That stays on my dresser and once in a while I dip my finger in and bring it to my nose and you are here. I wonder how it will be when we meet again. Will I be a man, and will we embrace and cry tears of joy? Or will I be a little boy again and you a young man and you'll yell Mijo, Mijo, Mijo and I will run and jump into your arms? I'll take it either way. Adios for now Papacito. Bobby.