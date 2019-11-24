DUNN, Dona Mae
passed peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on November 6, 2019. Dona was born in Springfield, Minnesota to Roy and Alice Hansen Dunn on April 25, 1927. She had one sibling, Duane L. Dunn. Dona was a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota where she earned a degree in Business. She went on to become an interior designer and went on to have a successful career at Sears, Roebuck, Inc in Minneapolis. Dona met her life partner, Lyle Smith, in Minnesota and, after retiring in 1984, they moved together to Tucson, Arizona where they spent the rest of their lives. After Lyles passing Dona stayed on in Tucson but continued to visit friends and relatives in Minneapolis.
Dona was an active member of Eastern Star, Minnehaha Chapter, Tucson Republican Women's Club, Irish American Gaelic Society, St Paul's Methodist Church and the Sears Tucson Retirement Club. She is preceded in death by Roy and Alice Dunn, Duane L. Dunn and her partner, Lyle Smith. She is survived by her nephews, Kip and Todd Dunn and nieces, Michelle Klingenstein and Laurie Goss and cousins, Ken Hanson, Judy Post and Avis Ferguson.
Dona was a fiercely independent woman in a time that preceded the woman's rights movement. She was a strong woman. First surviving breast cancer in the 1950's and then, most recently, leukemia. She will be missed by those left behind but know that she is at peace with her Creator.
There will be a Memorial Service in Tucson at Foothills Place, 3701 N. Swan Rd., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her parents in Hutchinson, Minnesota. in lieu of flowers, please make any contribution to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.