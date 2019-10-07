ALDRICH, Donald Anson

A Celebration of Life will be held for Donald Aldrich,

a Winterhaven resident since 1971 and a retiree

of the Pima County Department of Environmental Service,

who passed away June 15, 2019.

--

The Celebration will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.,

Friday, October 18, 2019 at Casa Molina del Norte

at north Campbell and east Blacklidge.

--

If you plan to attend, please let me know

by Thursday, October 10, 2019.

You may contact me, Lela Aldrich at lma2710@cox.net

or leave a text message on my cell phone (520) 405-5063.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles