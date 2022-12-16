Donald Blascak

Colonel (Retired) Donald "Don" Blascak (88) passed away quietly on December 10, 2022. His daughter and son were by his side. Don was born, August 19, 1934, in West Orange, NJ. Upon graduation from The Ohio State University, he was commissioned into the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant on October 26, 1956 and served 30 years. Don served in Armor, in the US Army Special Forces, with the CIA, and in Military Intelligence. He commanded at every level from platoon through brigade. Don served 3 tours in Vietnam, and also in Korea, Germany, and Panama. He was inducted into the MI Hall of Fame at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and received the Knowlton Award recognizing outstanding and continued service to the Military Intelligence community. His military awards included the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and many others. In 1964, he married Lila JoAnn Berry, of Fayetteville, NC. As a military family, they travelled the world and raised daughter, Marlee and son, Marc. Don retired in 1986 and embarked on the next chapter of his life in Sierra Vista and Tucson, AZ. He was deeply involved in philanthropic and non-profit organizations serving the homeless, veteran, and under-served communities. Don's civilian awards include the Robert Moore Award from Compass Health, and recognition as Volunteer of the Year by Sun Sounds Radio Reading Service, and as Volunteer of the Year by the Arizona Coalition to End Homelessness. Besides helping others, Don had many passions: family, dogs, and military history, especially anything (and everything) regarding the Battle of Gettysburg. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Joseph Blascak, his mother Ruth Godfrey Blascak, and his wife Lila JoAnn Berry Blascak. Don is survived by his daughter Marlee Blascak Marshall, her husband LTC (RET) Timothy J. Marshall, grandsons Weston Timothy Marshall (22) and Jeb Owen Marshall (20), all of Lansing, Kansas. And, his son Marc Weston Blascak of Tucson, Arizona. A Celebration of a Life Well Lived is scheduled for December 19th, at 11:00am, at Grace Community Church, 9755 N. La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Compass Affordable Housing" at 48 N. Tucson Blvd. #102, Tucson, AZ 85716 or to www.compassaffordablehousing.org Arrangements are being made by Marana Mortuary and Cemetery. Don will be interred at the Fort Huachuca National Military Cemetery at a later date.