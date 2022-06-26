Donald Boule

Donald Joseph Boule Jr., a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on June 9, 2022, at the age of 75 in Tucson, AZ. Don was born on April 6, 1947 to Donald Joseph Boule Sr. and Pauline Frances Clancy Boule in Framingham, MA. "DJ" graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1966. Shortly after graduating, he opened an automotive repair business and retired in 2011 - a proud business owner of 45 years. Don married his wife, Denise on June 26, 1992. Don had two sons, Blaine and Sean and daughter, Alyssa which Don and Denise raised together. His passions included muscle cars, racing, paintball, riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and volunteering. His proudest moments were the adoption of his daughter and winning two national paintball championships with his two sons and teammates, Total Chaos in 2003 and 2005. Don was happiest when he was spending his summers at Roosevelt Lake with the ones he loved or cooking for his family and friends. He was a passionate man who enjoyed sharing his life stories and entertaining those around him, always leaving an impression. Don is survived by his wife, Denise; his two sons, Blaine with wife Jessica, Sean with wife Leandra and daughter, Alyssa; five grandchildren, Hailey, Bryce, Abigail, Ashton and Blake; his sisters, Tamia Benites and Kerry (William) Maletich. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home.