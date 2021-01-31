Donald Brosnan

BROSNAN, Donald Patrick
3/6/1925 - 1/21/2021
Soldier, Archivist, Historian, Writer and Teacher
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather left us in the early morning of January 21, 2021. Far too soon for us, but we are at peace that he no longer is suffering and is our angel above to watch over us.
Danny, as he was known to his Army buddies, was born to the late Denis and Mary Ann Brosnan in Oakland, CA. He was in the Irish Army six years before he entered the United States Army in 1946. He was an original member of the 10th Special Forces Group. As a Green Beret, he served on many missions out of Berlin and Bad Tolz, Germany. After his 30 years of many military missions and Vietnam tour from 1968-69, during his service he earned Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star (4 oak leaf clusters and V for valor), Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal (25 oak leaf clusters) and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry to name a few. He retired from the military in 1974 in Tucson, AZ, beginning a career as a Records Management Officer for the City of Tucson and then Pima County. In 1990 he became the curator, completely restoring the Diocese of Tucson Archives and officially commended by Pope Paul II. He finally retired in 2006 where he spent time working in his garden and playing golf with his loving wife Elizabeth "Betty". Danny also researched and wrote six family genealogy books, which are available at the Library of Congress.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Elizabeth; children, Maureen, Kathy (spouse Jim), John and Don; grandchildren, Claire (spouse Jordan), Tera (spouse Nathan), Kristopher (spouse Samantha), Ian, Sean Og and Caitlin and great-grandchildren, Addison, Penelope, Ryker, Griffin and Owen.
Services for Danny: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Rosary: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis De Sales Church. Mass: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista Arizona. Burial: Due to Covid-19 rules and regulations limiting service attendance, therefore the family will host a Celebration of Danny's life for family and friends later in the year.