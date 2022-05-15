Donald Debough

Our beloved Donald DuWayne DeBough passed away on May 2, 2022. Don will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Don was born on October 31, 1956 in Slayton, Minnesota to Adrian DeBough and Ora McConnell DeBough. Don was greatly loved by his wife, parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, colleagues, and all who knew him. Don would never miss a Minnesota Vikings game; he was a lifelong fan. Additionally, he enjoyed traveling, repairing things, and motorcycle riding. Don's professional life included a successful career in Information Technology. He was a dedicated and hard-working employee at Sunquest Information Systems and Tucson Medical Center. He was a software engineer and a manager; he took great pride in his work. He is survived by his wife, Lori DeBough, as well as his five children: Joshua (Longmont, Colorado), Anastasia and her children: Madison and Evan (Bordentown, NJ), Jonathan (Bordentown, NJ), Kaitlyn and Cameron (Tucson, AZ). In addition, Don is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Richard/Kate (Northfield, MN), Tom/Mary (Janesville, MN), Dennis/Faye (Phoenix, AZ), Jerry/Barb (Rochester, MN), Sue/Mike (Duluth, MN), James/Christine (Albuquerque, NM). He was preceded in death by his mother, for whom he provided loving and nurturing care in her final years, his step-father, John Dalleska, and his brother Charles. A Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life will be held for Don DeBough on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Bring's Broadway Chapel - 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85710. Please feel free to come, share your memories, and celebrate his life and legacy.