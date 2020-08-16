Donald Garland

GARLAND, Donald James, Jr., M.D.
passed away at age 70 on July 6, 2020, several weeks after falling at his office, where he was still practicing psychiatry part-time.
Don was born on November 17, 1949, in Shullsburg, WI, to Donald James Garland, Sr., M.D., and Ruth Soper Garland. The third of four children, he attended elementary school in Shullsburg. After the family moved to Arizona in 1963, Don completed his high school education at Rincon High School in Tucson. Later he received his undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Arizona. After an internship and residency in New York City, he and his young family returned to Tucson, where he eventually established his own psychiatry practice.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Dawn Sullivan Garland; his caring and attentive daughters, Vanessa Newell (Robert) and Erin Williams (Josh); his granddaughter, Maeve Williams, who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of a little sister in October, and two step-grandchildren, Alicia and Robin; his three siblings, Diane Tyron, Donna Phelan and Randall Garland; one aunt, and various nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was predeceased by his parents and by his son, Daniel Jhymes Garland.
In addition to practicing psychiatry for more than 40 years, Don had a wide range of interests and a surprisingly deep knowledge of many subjects. His brilliant mind was balanced by his gentle and kind nature. He was open-hearted and welcoming, never meeting a stranger.
Don's later years presented some serious health challenges for him, including multiple joint issues requiring surgery and Parkinson's Disease, all of which he faced with uncommon good humor and optimism. He was able to maintain his practice up until the time of his accident with the very competent help of his sister-in-law and long-time office manager, Bridget McMurtrey.
He leaves a legacy of long, caring service, and mellow good will toward all. He will be sorely missed by his loved ones and many grateful patients—one of whom described him as a "Good man. Great doctor."
Anyone wishing to honor Don's memory is encouraged to donate to the Arizona Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/arizona/. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.