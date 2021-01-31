Donald Graf

GRAF, Donald Lee
died of dementia on January 6, 2021, at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was born January 24, 1925 in Elma, Iowa, to Anna Marie Nelson Graf and John Graf. He grew up on his parents' farm near Elma, attended a one-room schoolhouse for his early schooling and lived in a boarding house in Cresco, Iowa, to attend high school. Suffering from asthma throughout his childhood, he knew he had to leave the farm. He won an Iowa State scholarship to study at the Colorado School of Mines. After graduating with a degree in Geological Engineering in 1945, he enrolled in a graduate program in mineralogy at Columbia University and received his Ph.D. degree there in 1950. His first job was at the Illinois State Geological Survey, on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. There, he embarked on his career in experimental geochemistry, studying properties of calcium-magnesium carbonates. He won an award from the Mineralogical Society of America for his work. After a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard and a period in the Geology Department at the University of Minnesota, he returned to Urbana-Champaign as Professor in the Geology Department, where he taught geochemistry and researched the characteristics and origins of subsurface brines. He was a Fellow of the Mineralogical Society of America and the American Geophysical Union. In 1972, he married Julia Badal, who was at that time a graduate student in the Geology Department. Always the supportive husband, he retired in 1982 to make possible a move to Tucson, where Julia accepted a job with the U.S Geological Survey. While Julia pursued her career, he created and maintained their beautiful home. He was a lover of classical music, a collector of art, and an avid photographer. He is survived by his wife, Julia Badal Graf. He requested no services. AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL handled the arrangements.