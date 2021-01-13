Donald Irvin

IRVIN, Donald Dyson
age 78, died December 30, 2020. Born in Florence, Arizona, he was the son of the late Gerald (G.W.) Irvin and Dorothy Dyson Irvin. He is survived by his wife Florence (Marty) Jones; his step-children, Michelle (James) Badolato of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Evan (Haley) Jones of Amarillo, Texas; step-grandchildren, Analisa, Addison, Jude and Beckett, and many loving cousins.
Don's big love was being a cowboy. He was raised on a 40-acre ranch, and he helped on his uncle's ranch in Flagstaff.
He was an avid reader and hunter and enjoyed working on vehicles. He spoke Spanish, and learned it before he learned English, while his father was on assignment in Nicaragua.
He followed his father into the mining industry. He was a crane operator, "big" truck driver, welder and mechanic.
A private burial is scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2021. A Memorial Service is being planned for Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. Further information can be obtained through newsletters. Donations may be made to Immanuel Presbyterian Church. FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.