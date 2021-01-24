Donald Landwer

LANDWER, Donald "Don"
and Susan L.
The first son of Clayton and Irma Landwer, Don, was born in Elgin, IL on February 20, 1939. Susan, eldest daughter of Donald and Helen Mumme, was also born in Elgin on January 25, 1940. High school sweethearts, they married on June 10, 1962, they spent nearly 59 joyful years together; their actions reflecting their Christian values. A veteran of the Air Force Reserves and holder of several patents, Don spent his career at Teletype/AT&T, while Susan, taught school, raised their daughters, and created a pre-school at her church, which she led for five years.
Later in life, they moved to Estes Park, Colorado and ran the Anniversary Inn Bed and Breakfast, hiked Long's peak, traveled with Friendship Force, and then moved again to enjoy the sun in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Don passed away on December 28, 2020 with family and his pastor sharing stories with him of a life well lived. He is survived by his brother, William (Marianne) and several cousins. Susan passed away on January 1, 2021 with her daughter holding her hand. She joins in heaven her husband, Don and their daughter, Christina. She is survived by her brother, Rex Mumme; sister, Pam Miller (John). Don and Susan are also survived by their daughter, Amy and her husband, Johnathan Lyreman and their children, Anastasia and Max.
Services are pending, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catalina Lutheran Church, Catalina, AZ; Building Fund, or Operation Barnabas.