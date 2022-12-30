Donald Lewis

Donald B. Lewis, Jr. was born in Tucson on Dec. 30, 1940 and passed away on Sept. 5, 2022. Don is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginnie), whom he married in 1987. He is survived by two daughters, Wendy (Mike) Murray and Laurie (Craig) Robertson; two stepdaughters, Amy (Brian) Glicken and Dian (Dan) Thompson; seven grandchildren; and his sister, Diane Carey. Don received his BS from the U of A and Master of Social Work from the University of Texas. Don created and ran A Camp In Motion for 10 years, exposing teenagers to the wonders of the Western US. He worked for 12 years at the Arizona Children's Home, then as Executive Director of Nogales Family Guidance, and 10 years as Executive Director of Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque, Iowa. After returning to Tucson in 1999, Don created a very successful business, Don Lewis Country Collections, buying and selling worldwide stamps for 23 years. A family gathering was held on Sept. 10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YMCA Send a Kid to Camp www.azsendakidtocamp.org.