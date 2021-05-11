Donald Lightner

76, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. Don was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Clarence and Claudelle Lightner. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rita; his children, Donald (Heather), Melissa (Jeff); three grandchildren; and his brother, Richard Lightner (Judy); and a large extended family. Don graduated from Colorado State University with a BS degree (1967), a MS degree (1969) in Fisheries Biology and a PhD in Fisheries Biology/Pathology in 1971. After working with National Marine Fisheries in Galveston, Texas, he moved to Tucson, Arizona (1974) to take a position with the Environmental Research Lab at the University of Arizona. It was here that his career led him to become a world-renowned expert in shrimp pathology. Don was promoted to full professor in the University of Arizona's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Dept of Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences in 1994. He was the director of the Aquaculture Pathology Lab, where he led shrimp virus research and ran a diagnostic lab for shrimp diseases. Don led the way in his field through innovative research and the education and mentorship of students, researchers and shrimp farmers from around the world. Don received many honors and lifetime achievements awards throughout his 44 year career. He retired with Emeritus status from the University of Arizona in 2015. Although his work took him on countless trips to countries on six of the seven continents, his favorite adventures were the ones closer to home with his family, friends and hunting buddies. Don was at home in the outdoors, and spent much of his free time camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, and bird watching. He was an avid collector and would talk for hours about his collections to those that would listen. He also loved photography and creating jewelry. He will be lovingly remembered for his quirky sense of humor, fondly known as "Lightner- humor", pranks, and his "roadkill" chicken and margaritas that made the family pool parties a blast. Don was admired for his love of family, his intellect, strong work ethic and his kindness. He was extremely humble. Few people outside of his professional life knew of the tremendous impact he made on the shrimp industry, and therefore on individuals and communities around the world. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tribute in Don's honor to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mayo Clinic https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangement by Bring's Broadway Chapel.