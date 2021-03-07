Donald Martin

MARTIN, Donald Randolph
died on Monday, February 22, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Don was very proud of his two children, Robert and Victoria, and was a son, brother, friend, writer and editor.
Don was born in Tucson in 1960, graduating from Palo Verde HS and the University of Arizona with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He met and married Genny Wallace, moved into his childhood home to raise their two children. Don developed close friendships as a young adult that endured over his lifetime. Don embraced his talent for writing with a focus on on-line blogs and short stories as well as editing the work of others. One long term series he penned was called "A View from the Streets" where he detailed his observations and perspective of the Tucson homeless community through stories. Don will be remembered for his dry wit, his embellished stories, and for being a collector of many things.
Don is survived by his son, Robert and daughter, Victoria and grandchildren, Carter and Ivy; his brother, Gordon (Jennifer) and sister, Lori (Tony); along with various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Martin and his mother, Margie Martin.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a service is not scheduled at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary or Primavera Foundation, which provides families and individuals pathways out of poverty. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.