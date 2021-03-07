Donald Martin

Don was born in Tucson in 1960, graduating from Palo Verde HS and the University of Arizona with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He met and married Genny Wallace, moved into his childhood home to raise their two children. Don developed close friendships as a young adult that endured over his lifetime. Don embraced his talent for writing with a focus on on-line blogs and short stories as well as editing the work of others. One long term series he penned was called "A View from the Streets" where he detailed his observations and perspective of the Tucson homeless community through stories. Don will be remembered for his dry wit, his embellished stories, and for being a collector of many things.