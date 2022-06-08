Donald Miller

MILLER, Donald "Don"

92, of Tucson passed away peacefully June 2, 2022. He is survived by daughter, Barb; brother, Jerry; granddaughter, Devann; 4 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen and sons, John and Richard.

Born in the coal mining community of Curtisville, Pennsylvania, Don always enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and western movies as well as square dancing, card clubs with friends, and family camping trips, vacations, and travels. Don was also very honored to serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Our family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful care Don received during his final days from the caregivers at St. Joseph's Hospital and Peppi's House Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in Don's memory to the charity of your choice. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

