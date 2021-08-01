Donald Pixley

PIXLEY, Donald R. Jr.,

"And her daddy was a sailor,

Sailed the ocean wide…"

Much can be said about Donald R. Pixley Jr., who left this planetary realm on July 23, 2021 during the steady calm after a raging monsoon, the likes of which Southern Arizona hasn't seen in some time.

It made sense that Don would align his departure with the "sailors' delight" of a blazing red sunset as he was keenly tuned into weather patterns, having spent 19 years sailing the world's oceans and then another 15 years fishing America's greatest rivers.

Don's early life was more traditional. Born in 1934 in Denver to Clara and Donald R. Pixley Sr., he attended East High School and graduated from Colorado College. While working in corporate finance in Denver and NYC, Don had daughters, Carey and Jill with his first wife, Elizabeth (Maier).