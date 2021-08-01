Donald Pixley

PIXLEY, Donald R. Jr.,
"And her daddy was a sailor,
Sailed the ocean wide…"
Much can be said about Donald R. Pixley Jr., who left this planetary realm on July 23, 2021 during the steady calm after a raging monsoon, the likes of which Southern Arizona hasn't seen in some time.
It made sense that Don would align his departure with the "sailors' delight" of a blazing red sunset as he was keenly tuned into weather patterns, having spent 19 years sailing the world's oceans and then another 15 years fishing America's greatest rivers.
Don's early life was more traditional. Born in 1934 in Denver to Clara and Donald R. Pixley Sr., he attended East High School and graduated from Colorado College. While working in corporate finance in Denver and NYC, Don had daughters, Carey and Jill with his first wife, Elizabeth (Maier).
Adventurous and competitive, Don would race just about anything - skis, cars, boats - and it was his love of the water that propelled him and his second wife, Linda (McNeal), into the world of yacht-chartering and sail-making in the Virgin Islands and Tahiti. After 19 years, Don and Linny returned stateside, where they discovered a passion and an aptitude for fly fishing. Obsessed by both the art and the science of fishing, they traveled the country in an RV, reading the hatches, casting their lines, and creating lasting bonds with the fly-fishing community at the Henry's Fork and beyond.
Don was a sportsman, a businessman, a skipper, a traveler, a conversationalist, a reveler, an independent thinker, a curious soul, and a dear friend to many. He is predeceased by his wife, Linda and brother, Skip. He is survived by his two daughters, Carey Marshall (John) and Jill Pixley (Chris) and three grandchildren, Ryan, Jake and Nicole Marshall.
A private memorial with family members will be held, and his ashes will be scattered in the water he so dearly loved.