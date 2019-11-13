RICHARDS, Donald
83 years old, on November 9, 2019, our family's hearts were broken when we unexpectedly lost this strong, caring, joyful man. Don was born in Athens, GA, in 1936. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marshaline Crowder. Don joined the US Air Force in 1955 and then the US Army in 1963. Following his discharge from Ft. Huachuca, he made Tucson his home. He worked primarily as a plant manager, he married and raised a family. Don was passionate and devoted to his family as much as he was to his faith. Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Phoebe; his children, Rosemary, Mario and Edward Rene; grandchildren, Davida, Genavie, Felicia, Elijah, Shelby and Jerezhino; great-grandchildren, Marisa, Natalie, Savannah and a baby girl on the way; great-grandchild, Iris. Per his wishes there will be no official services. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.