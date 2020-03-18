Donald Stein

STEIN, MD, Donald Winter
Donald Winter Stein, MD, age 92, of Oro Valley passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Donald was born October 3, 1927 in Denver, CO to Hermann and Mindell Stein. Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Claire Rosenbush, as well as his five children: Jean Louise Stein, Susan Kay Stein, Donald Winter Stein, Jr., Michael David Stein, Bev Stein Weiler, and six grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his sister Janet R. Stein-Taylor and brother-in-law Roy Taylor.The family will schedule a Celebration of Life later this year. Donations can be made to any of the following:University of Colorado Foundation - Class of 1952 Endowment Fund - P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217Casa de la Luz Hospice - 7740 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704University of Colorado Foundation - Hermann B. Stein Lectureship in Anesthesiology - P.O. Box 177126, Denver, CO 80217