Donald Supper

SUPPER, Donald Frank

78, passed away on August 8, 2021. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley, AZ. Remembrances in Don's name may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church or the Sierra Club. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

