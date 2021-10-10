Donald Supper

78, passed away on August 8, 2021. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley, AZ. Remembrances in Don's name may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church or the Sierra Club. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.