Donald Thomson

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, Donald Arthur Thomson, who passed away in the early morning of May 20, 2022 in his home in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 90, with his family and dogs by his side.Don (or, DAT, as he was known by his students), was a professor emeritus in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona. He began teaching in the fall semester of 1963, and continued to do so for nearly 40 years, until his retirement. In that time, at the behest of Dr. R. Albert Mead, he founded the Marine Sciences program, and, together with his many students, did groundbreaking research on the marine life and ecology of the Gulf of California. Among other works, Don published the Gulf of California Fishwatcher's Guide and Reef fishes of the Sea of Cortez, which became the ultimate guide for Gulf of California marine enthusiasts.Don is survived by his four children, Erin Thomson, (spouse Tim Bell); Kurt Thomson; Lisa Thomson, (all of Tucson), and Madelon Severson, (spouse Mark Severson) of Snowmass Village, CO; and by his two grandchildren, Sean Thomson of Tucson; Azur McHugh (spouse Jessie McHugh) and great-granddaughter Lyra McHugh, of Portsmouth RI., and his beloved dogs, Axel and Maddie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jenean, in September 2012; his grandson, Karl Arthur Severson, in June 2015; and his sister, Joanne Thomson, in March 2013.A memorial gathering will be held at a future time. Contributions in his memory may be made to the following: CEDO; The Center for Biodiversity; The Southern Poverty Law Center; Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue; The Desert Museum; Arizona Public Media (PBS/NPR); The Cousteau Society; The Ocean Conservancy; Defenders of Wildlife; The Natural Resources Defense Fund. Arrangements by Oasis.